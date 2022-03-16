Brazilian-Ukrainian striker Junior Moraes, who played for Ukraine’s national team and Shakhtar Donetsk before fleeing Russia’s invasion, has signed for Sao Paulo club Corinthians, the team said Wednesday.

“I’m very happy and ready to wear this jersey. I hope to do everything to help the team get results,” Brazilian-born Moraes said in a statement announcing his homecoming.

The 34-year-old forward was one of 13 Brazilian footballers who fled Ukraine with their families after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta