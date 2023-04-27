Eight remaining Corinthia Hotel employees in conflict-hit Sudan were airlifted out of the country on Thursday, a foreign affairs spokesperson confirmed.

This means that all of the Maltese company’s employees are out of harm's way as the other workers had been evacuated in recent days, the spokesperson said.

Multiple nations are scrambling to evacuate their embassy staff and citizens from Sudan following the eruption of a bloody conflict between two rival factions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said on Tuesday that no Maltese were in the country but the government was assisting “an international company”.

Sources confirmed he was referring to the Maltese-owned Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, Sudan's capital.

In a tweet on Thursday, the minister thanked his Greek counterpart for the assistance receiving in the evacuation of the remaining employees.

A ministry spokesperson said that the eight remaining hotel employees in Sudan were airlifted on a Greek jet following bilateral talks between Malta and Greece.

The spokesperson said that Malta has been coordinating with several countries in its effort to airlift all Corinthia employees.

Fighting between rival generals in Sudan, which has involved air strikes and artillery exchanges, has killed hundreds of people and left some neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins.

In 2021, a civilian-led government was ousted by the two generals now at loggerheads.

Borg said he will be visiting Ethiopia and Rwanda in the coming days to discuss the conflict with African leaders.