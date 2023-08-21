US point guard Cameron Cornelius has extended his contract with Depiro Basketball Club, the Mtarfa club announced on Monday.

A confirmation of a Times of Malta report in July, Cornelius, who was in his debut season in Malta last campaign has now put pen to paper for another season with the team.

“I am happy to be back and looking forward to the upcoming season,” Cornelius said upon re-signing.

“I really love the country, Malta, and Depiro is a great club. Can’t wait to start.”

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...