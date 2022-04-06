Maxwel Cornet scored five minutes from time as Burnley beat Premier League relegation rivals Everton 3-2 in a see-saw clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Victory saw Burnley remain in the relegation zone but move to within a point of Everton.

Burnley took an early lead through Nathan Collins’ first goal for the club but fell behind before half-time as Richarlison twice scored from the penalty spot.

Jay Rodriguez equalised in the 56th minute before Cornet’s first goal since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations in January gave Burnley their first win in six games.

