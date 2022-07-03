The Royal Malta Yacht Club made a welcome return to one of its popular haunts in Sicily, Marzamemi last month, when it hosted the Camilleri Marine Marzamemi Regatta.

The regatta was a highly competitive event, which welcomed a mix of experienced and rookie sailors to the fleet.

The race to Marzamemi started from Marsamxett Harbour under the instructions of Race Officer Luca Lacitignola.

The Ripard’s J99 Calypso was the first out of the harbour mouth attempting to assert its position as the leading boat as it tried to shrug off competition from Luis Azzopardi’s Corona and Godwin Zammit’s Inspiration.

Corona soon took the lead, which it kept until they reached Capo Passero. The lack of wind there meant that they stopped for approximately an hour which is when Calypso arrived close by.

Click here for more details.