The family ministry said on Tuesday that measures were being taken at St Vincent de Paul hospital to ensure the health and safety of residents.

A triage system was put in place on Monday.

Residents at the hospital were highly dependent so, in line with the advice of health professionals, risk had to be mitigated by controlling visits.

Apart from that, all persons entering the place, including workers, will be monitored with an electronic thermometer and a questionnaire.

Visiting hours will be between 11am and 12.30pm and from 4 to 6pm for one visit per resident. Access to visitors will be given from the main entrance.

Malta registered its fourth coronavirus case on Monday and halted all travel to Italy early on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

What do you want to know about the coronavirus? Email us your questions and we’ll ask the experts: newsroom@timesofmalta.com.