As coronavirus concerns spread, the government has launched a new website explaining the facts and busting myths about the new virus.

Covid-19Malta.info provides updates about local and international health authorities’ responses to the spread of the virus, an FAQ section answering people’s questions about the outbreak and fact-checking page debunking some common misconceptions.

Four countries – Argentina, Chile, Poland and Ukraine - reported their first COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are now more than 93,000 confirmed cases across the globe, with roughly 13,000 of them coming from outside the virus epicentre, China.

Health authorities say people returning from countries deemed at a high risk of COVID-19 infections should self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Anyone with flu-like symptoms should call their doctor or the Covid-19 helpline on 2132 4086.

The COVID-19 website also includes information about self-quarantine and how to handle it.