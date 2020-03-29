When hit by a crisis, the actions we take as individuals matter. Jeffrey Buttigieg, COO of RE/MAX Malta, talks to Victor Grech, a paediatrician and president of the Beating Hearts Foundation, about the coronavirus crisis and what each one of us in Malta can do to help.

As scary as the coronavirus is, steps can be taken to bring the infection under control. China – the original epicentre of the virus – has proven this. And the success of measures taken by countries like Singapore and Taiwan shows that, even if the contagion cannot be eradicated yet, there is hope. We can slow it down enough for vaccine development and our health services to catch up.

Now is the time for every individual to act responsibly. As a paediatric cardiologist and the founder of the Beating Hearts Foundation, Victor Grech stresses that our actions at an individual level have a cumulative impact that could either lead to strengthening Malta or weakening it in the face of the infection.

Through his new website, (www.ithams.com/covid19/), Grech has spearheaded a drive to bring the latest evidence-based knowledge and advice on the coronavirus to the Maltese public.

“We’ve been living with the presence of the coronavirus – or COVID-19 – long enough to know that we must slow things down,” Grech says. “This isn’t the time to take risks. Stay home. If you need to go out for the essentials, limit your exposure to others. The virus can be fatal for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, so now is not the time for grandchildren to be visiting grandparents.

“Wearing surgical gloves isn’t terribly useful because they give you a false sense of security. I’d rather see people washing their hands very often. In this respect, the coronavirus is a bit of an amateur as it is killed by soap and water more effectively than by hand sanitiser. So, when you get back from the supermarket, wash your hands and don’t touch your face until you’ve done so.”

In Malta, we are in the fortunate situation in which we can learn from other countries’ experiences of the coronavirus. Top of the list is our neighbour, Italy, which has seen the contagion spread rapidly, infect incessantly and, ultimately, kill thousands. Italy’s is the situation we must avoid.

“Statistics released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that the virus will hospitalise 15 per cent of us and put five per cent in intensive care,” explains Grech.

We must slow down the spread of the contagion

“If COVID19-positive cases come too fast, our intensive care services won’t cope. This happened in northern Italy, despite it being the most affluent part of the country with excellent health services. Italy reached the tipping point – overwhelmed by patients and without enough staff or machines to ventilate and take care of the critically ill.

“Based on calculations using WHO data, a worst-case scenario in Malta would be a 60 to 80 per cent infection rate over a couple of months. Our hospital will be flooded and it will be extremely difficult to care for patients. And remember that healthcare workers are mortal too. Despite their protective clothing, they will also get sick because they’ll be fatigued and exposed. Then, the public will be in an even worse situation.

“To avoid this scenario, we must slow down the spread of the contagion. The vaccine is 12 to 18 months away and, in the meantime, we may find possible treatments, so there is definitely hope. But we need to make sure the virus spreads as little and as slowly as possible to buy us time and to make sure our hospital can cope.”

Fatalities can be prevented by protecting the more vulnerable among us. Besides the elderly, people who suffer from lung disease, heart conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, and even smokers, are prime targets for the coronavirus and should isolate themselves.

“Failure to properly isolate is one of the main reasons why there has been such a disaster in northern Italy,” Grech continues.

“Just like in Malta, in Italy people are very connected to their extended families, and grand­-parents often look after their grandchildren. In Italy, this led to the rapid infection of the elderly. It is terrifying because children can carry the virus and not show any symptoms at all.”

To get through this health crisis as unscathed as possible, we all need to do our part. For many businesses, remote working has become the new norm. At RE/MAX, agents are working remotely and are being given guidance on how to cope and work effectively from home. This includes insights into working with children around, maintaining fitness and even showing properties virtually, with as little physical contact as possible.

“Maintaining distance from others is crucial,” Grech says.

“For Malta, the worst-case scenario is avoidable if we follow healthcare guidelines. If you can, avoid the office altogether or, at least, create a roster for office use. Of course, no one is going to buy a house without seeing it in person, but even then, precautions can be taken.

“For example, for real estate, do a lot of prep work in advance to reduce time spent at the actual viewing. Don’t hug or shake hands, keep two metres apart and direct coughs and sneezes into your elbow and away from others. When you leave the property, wash your hands with soap and water and don’t touch your face until you’ve done so.

“Above all, remember that we’re lucky to be able to adopt lessons learned from other countries. From social distancing and isolation to washing our hands and avoiding panic buying; think about your actions and how they’ll impact others. The surest way to survive this is if we take individual actions for the good of everyone.”

To stay up to date on the coronavirus epidemic, visit www.ithams.com/covid19/.