Doctors have threatened industrial action if a cruise liner bound for Malta is allowed to dock despite coronavirus concerns.

The MSC Opera is en route to Malta and is due to arrive at 6pm on Friday, according to global ship tracker Marine Traffic.

Earlier this week the cruise ship with 2,302 on board underwent voluntary quarantine after a former passenger, an Austrian man, was diagnosed with COVID-19. There are no coronavirus cases on board.

Martin Balzan, the president of the Medical Association of Malta, said that he had raised the issue with Charmaine Gauci, the superintendence of public health.

Times of Malta has contacted Gauci for confirmation. A spokesperson from the Department of Health said a statement would be issued on Friday about the issue.

MSC Opera is due to arrive in Malta at 6pm, according to a global shipping tracker. Photo: Marine Traffic

Balzan said that if vessel is allowed to disembark its thousands of passengers, it would be “highly irresponsible and the incident warrants an investigation.”

"If the vessel is allowed in, MAM will call for industrial action aimed at protecting patiens and protecting the Maltese population."

The vessel had undergone a voluntary quarantine after a male Austrian tourist was later diagnosed with the coronavirus. He had disembarked from the vessel in Genoa on February 28 and was diagnosed four days later.

The Austrian health officials then alerted the cruise liner company and the Greek health authorities, about the patient. Whilst in the Piraeus port, the precaution was taken to conduct a voluntary quarantine of the vessel.

However, the ship has since docked in Corfu, Greece on Thursday and all its passengers were allowed to disembark, MSC Cruises said in a statement.

The planned route of the MSC Opera, according to ship tracker Marine Traffic.

It said that health officials in Corfu had boarded the ship and "deemed the vessel needed no further health measures beyond the ship’s existing strict preventatitve health measures."

Passengers and crew had remained on the ship for three hours while officials conducted a review of its medical records, it said.

"The check was to assess if any additional onboard health measures should be put in place following reports that a passenger who had disembarked the ship six days ago had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus two day after returning to Austria via Northern Italy," the statement continued.

"There is no reported illness today, nor yesterday, among any of the 2,302 passengers and crew."

What do you want to know about the coronavirus? Email us your questions and we’ll ask the experts: newsroom@timesofmalta.com