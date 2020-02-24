The European Union has earmarked €230 million to fight the the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, amid growing concerns that the spread of the virus might prompt EU member states to reintroduce border controls within the Schengen area.

EU Commissioners Janez Lenarcic and Stella Kyriakides said on Monday that the €230 million would see €114 million go to the World Health Organisation's call for global preparedness, with a further €100 million dedicated to research into finding a vaccine against the virus.

A further €15 million will go towards supporting partner countries, with €3 million to support member states to provide masks and other equipment or repatriate citizens from affected areas.

Schengen travel

Growing concerns about the spread of the virus have raised the possibility of Schengen area states introducing travel restrictions or closing off their borders.

But on Monday, the EU Commissioners said discussions had not yet reached that stage and insisted that any travel restrictions had to be based on credible risk assessment, be proportionate and be coordinated with other member states.

The Schengen area is made up of 26 countries which have abolished all border controls between themselves, allowing people to move freely between them.

Member states do not need EU approval to introduce travel restrictions or close down their borders, and the Schengen system allows for the temporary reintroduction of border controls in times of emergency.

The new coronavirus, COVID-19, has affected more than 29 countries, including France and Italy. More than 2,600 people have died in China, where the virus first spread to humans. Four people have died of the virus in Italy, which on Sunday shut down large public gatherings including the Venice carnival and suspended football matches as a precautionary measure.

Austria temporarily blocks Italy train

On Sunday, Austria suspended all train travel to and from neighbouring Italy for a few hours, following reports of two passengers with fever aboard a passenger train. The restriction was lifted after a few hours.

In Malta, authorities have introduced thermal screening of all inbound passengers reaching the country by air or sea, as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, both commissioner Lenarcic and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides emphasised the need for member states to remain level-headed in their responses.

“Any such decisions must be based on credible risk assessment and scientific data, be proportionate to the risk and be and coordinated with others,” Mr Lenarcic said.

Ms Kyriakides said the situation was rapidly evolving.

“We are looking at the situation on an hourly basis. This is a very fluid situation,” she said.

Both commissioners commended Italy for its rapid and transparent response to containing the spread of the virus.

Although the spread of COVID-19 has prompted alarm, experts at the World Health Organisation have so far urged caution. The virus spread has not been classified as a pandemic and the WHO has not advised introducing any restrictions on travel or trade.