The Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled for the first time in its 64-year history due to travel restrictions and uncertainty in the face of the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The cancellation was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the yearly show.

The EBU said it had "explored many alternative options" to allow the contest to go ahead, however, "uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe" had forced the union to come to the decision that it was impossible for Eurovision to go ahead as planned.

"We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption for the past 64 years, and we, like millions of fans around the world, are saddened that it cannot take place in May," the EBU said in a statement.

It said that discussions to host the 2021 Eurovision in Rotterdam were currently ongoing between the EBU and other broadcasters.

The union also paid tribute to The Netherlands as the host country and commended the 41 members who had worked on the planning of this year's event.

"The whole Eurovision family across the world will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time."

The Eurovision Song Contest has been a yearly broadcast event since it's first edition took place in May 1956 in Switzerland.

Malta debuted in the contest at the 1971 edition in Dublin with Joe Grech's Marija l-Maltija.

17-year-old Destiny Chukunyere, who won this year's X-Factor Malta, was set to represent Malta in the competition with the song All My Love.