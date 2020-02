Romania's Orthodox Church said it was taking "exceptional measures" against the novel coronavirus, advising worshippers to skip church if they have any symptoms and allowing them to avoid kissing icons.

Around 86 percent of Romania's 19.4 million people belong to the Orthodox Church, seen as a conservative institution which doesn't normally countenance such deviation from tradition.

"Those who are afraid of getting sick can temporarily avoid kissing the icons in church, but they can instead kiss icons in their own homes," the Church said in a statement.

In addition, worshippers "may exceptionally ask the priest to use their own spoon for Holy Communion" and not share one as is normally the rule.

Those who are too ill to come to mass are advised to drink holy water, which believers are meant to have kept in a bottle since Epiphany in early January.

Some experts say Friday's announcement could trigger a backlash from traditionalists, despite the extraordinary circumstances.

The country's small Catholic minority - making up 4.6 percent of the population - have also been advised to avoid touching holy water fonts and shaking hands during Mass, according to the Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca.

Romania reported two further cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total to three.

All cases so far are connected to Italy, the scene of Europe's worst outbreak of the disease.

A further 182 people are in quarantine, while 8,231 are in self-isolation at home, the government said on Friday.