The financial fallout for rugby from the coronavirus pandemic has been “devastating” with World Rugby effectively operating like a “central bank”, the governing body’s CEO Brett Gosper said on Monday.

European unions have been particularly badly affected due to the ban on spectators attending matches since the season resumed in mid-August after it was originally halted by the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Fans did however attend the recent Bledisloe Cup games hosted by New Zealand and will also be permitted when Australia host the Rugby Championship.

Gosper said it was logical the hardest-hit unions were the largest ones with the biggest stadiums.

“It has been devastating from a revenue point of view,” the Australian said in a conference call.

