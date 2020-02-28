Malta’s annual marathon will go ahead but foreign runners travelling through countries or areas affected by the coronavirus will not be able to compete. The travel ban could impact nearly 400 Italian runners.

More than 2,300 foreigners are registered for Sunday’s race but those coming from countries affected by the coronavirus or travelling to Malta from an affected area will not be allowed to run, according to marathon race director Joe Micallef.

More than 4,600 have signed up to run. While normally around 10% of applicants fail to turn up, Mr Micallef believes the absent rate this year could be as high as 25%.

“We told participants that when they attend the registration, we will check their flight tickets, travel itinerary and place of residence and if they come from or passed through areas or countries affected, they will not get a running number and cannot compete in the marathon,” Mr Micallef said.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the government was expanding its surveillance from affected countries, including China, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea as well the Italian regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

Mr Micallef added that the athletes had been quite positive and understanding.

“Most runners have taken it in their stride. We all know the consequences and we can’t make exceptions and we can’t take any chances,” he insisted.

This is the second year that the Malta Marathon has been impacted by unforeseen circumstances. Last year’s race was cancelled after a devastating storm hit the islands.