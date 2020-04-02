HSBC has set a minimum €500 cash withdrawal from its branches, following a similar BOV measure announced recently as part of measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The temporary measure has been introduced with immediate effect at all its branches.

Clients needing to withdraw less have been told to use ATMs. Those who don't own a debit card may make a one-time withdrawal but are being asked to apply for a debit card for the future.

HSBC also said branches will continue with normal opening hours (8.30am to 12.30pm) on Saturdays but that the Mosta, Paola, Sliema, Valletta and Gozo branches will not offer teller service on Saturdays. All other services presently offered will continue.

Deposits

The bank also said that, with immediate effect, deposits will not be accepted at teller points. All deposits, whether cash or cheques, must be made through the bank’s self-service network of ATMs and deposit machines.

Coins

Coins will only be distributed in standard bag amounts and not in loose denominations and this service will only be available on Fridays, until further notice.

Cashing non-HSBC customer cheques

Non-HSBC customers who wished to cash ‘only’ cheques issued by the Central Bank of Malta and who were not in a position to endorse and appoint a trusted third party to deposit cheque and withdraw via ATM on their behalf, could use the bank’s branches on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8.30 and 10.30am.

Extended online support hours

HSBC said requests for information could be made via Facebook Messenger. The bank also extended its online support hours, which were previously available from 8am to 4pm but will now run until 10pm.

