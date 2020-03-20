Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than 10,000 deaths

Since the virus first emerged in December, at least 10,316 people have died with more than half of those - 5,168 - in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1100 GMT Friday.

More than 246,440 cases have been detected in 161 countries and territories around the world.

Italy has overtaken China as the worst country with the most virus-linked deaths, with 3,405 as well as 41,035 cases.

Among the other worst-affected countries is Iran with 1,433 deaths and 19,644 cases, Spain, with 1,002 deaths and 19,980 cases, France with 372 deaths and 10,995 cases, and the United States with 205 deaths and 14,250 cases.

No new domestic cases in China

For a second consecutive day China has reports no new domestic cases.

But it is now worried about a second wave of infections coming from abroad and on Friday the health commission reports 39 more imported cases.

Scheduling chaos, mass closures

The G7 summit planned in the US in June is now to take place via videoconference.

The Cannes film festival will not take place as planned in May. Its directors are looking at postponing it until late June.

Spain orders the closure of all its hotels.

Senegal announces all the mosques in the Muslim-majority nation's capital Dakar will be closed until further notice.

Algeria shutters all the cafes and restaurants in its major cities.

The beaches and restaurants in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil are now off-limits as are many beaches in France.

Olympics resisting

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says it is "premature" to postpone the Tokyo Games planned for July-August, but admits the body is "considering different scenarios".

Vaccine prospects

Pharmaceutical industry executives say they expect it will take 12 to 18 months to roll out a vaccine and jointly pledge to make it available worldwide based on need.

Borders tightening, evacuations

Brazil as of Monday will prohibit entry to travellers from Europe and several Asia Pacific countries.

The Canada-US border is expected to be closed by Saturday for non-essential travel. The same measure is being considered for the US-Mexico border.

Panama cancels all international flights for one month.

The French government says it is working to organise the repatriation of some 130,000 of its citizens currently stuck abroad.

South Korea plans to evacuate some 570 of its citizens from Italy.

Confinements

Austria is extending its confinement measures to April 13.

Argentina, with a population of 44 million, declares nationwide confinement until March 31.

California tells its 40 million residents to stay at home in the most drastic move yet in the US.

Sri Lanka declares a weekend curfew.

Australia moves to lock down remote indigenous communities hoping to stop the virus from reaching vulnerable populations that could quickly become overwhelmed.

The country has also issued an urgent call for 2,700 cruise ship passengers who disembarked in Sydney to isolate themselves and contact authorities, after four travellers tested positive.

German authorities are to decide this weekend on nationwide lockdown. Bavaria, the country's largest state, leads the way and orders lockdown.

Easing internet pressure

With demand soaring, Netflix and YouTube say they will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the internet.