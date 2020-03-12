Shoppers are reporting lengthy queues outside supermarkets across the island amid tightening coronavirus measures that have shut all schools, university and child care centres.

At Smart supermarket in Birkirkara, the supply of bottled water ran out while at Lidl in Zejtun up to 40 people were queuing with their trollies outside waiting to enter.

Similar scenes were reported ValYou, Naxxar.

The authorities stepped up their fight against the spread of coronavirus on Thursday with the closure of schools and a ban on all mass events.

Shoppers are mainly buying water and food as they stock up.

At Lidl in Zejtun security was posted at the door to keep order but shoppers remained mostly calm. Inside, some staff wore masks and gloves.

Shoppers also emptied supermarket shelves late last month when the first coronavirus cases were reported in Italy.