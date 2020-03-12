More public events continued to be cancelled on Thursday amid growing worries about COVID-19 coronavirus.

The government announced it is closing schools and the university as from tomorrow. SEC oral, listening and practical exams have been postponed. The Church will not be holding daily and Sunday masses.

On Wednesday, Times of Malta reported dozens of events that had been cancelled or postponed.

More changes have since been announced:

Esplora Interactive Science Centre said it will shut its doors temporarily with immediate effect.

The Best of the Decade 2010-2020 by Ziggy at Sky Club Mansion, St. Julian’s has been postponed from March 14 until further notice.

The Stella Maris Lejla Maltija at the Stella Maris centre in Sliema which was planned for March 14 has been cancelled.

The Malta International Fireworks festival, which was to take place between April 18 - 30 has been postponed. The organisers said more details would be released in the coming days.

The University of Malta’s Brain Awareness week which was meant to take place between March 16 and March 18 has also been postponed until further notice.

The Gaulitana Music Festival has cancelled it’s production of Verdi’s Otello that was due to open on April 25. The Festival said in a statement that it was unlikely to reschedule the event due to the unavailability of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra throughout the rest of the year.

While it had cancelled concerts involving the participation of foreign artists, the festival said it was currently still evaluating whether it was planning to go forward with other events featuring local artists.

The Gaulitana said it would be contacting ticket holders for the opera with information regarding reimbursement shorty.

The opera Cox and Box which was to be performed on March 28 and March 29 at the Salesian Theatre has also been cancelled for the time being.

A prayer meeting for the sanctification of priests and religious vocations which was to be held on March 14 at the Għargħur parish church has been also been cancelled.

The event Dwejra – Looking Beyond, a day-long activity meant to be taking place on March 15 in San Lawrenz in Gozo has been cancelled.

The National Council for the Elderly announced that its general assembly, that was due to be held on March 14 at the Catholic Institute in Floriana was being postponed, saying that a replacement date would be announced in the near future.

The national mental health conference NGĦIX, that was planned for March 24 at the San Anton Palace has been postponed. A make-up date for the event would be announced shortly.

Matilda the Musical, which was set to open at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in April, has also been cancelled. Director Anthony Bezzina said the production was currently seeking to book new dates for Matilda to make it to the stage and ticket holders would be contacted shortly with more information.