Port workers are in talks with the health authorities over concerns that stevedores coming from Italy are not being screened properly as the number of coronavirus cases there continued to mount.

Times of Malta is informed that operations were suspended for a short while on Monday after port workers expressed concern those coming from Italy were not being subjected to proper screening.

By Monday afternoon, Italy had reported its fifth death from the new COVID-19 virus, prompting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to urge people "not to give in to panic and follow the advice of health authorities".

On Sunday, the Maltese health authorities announced that all passengers arriving in Malta will be screened by thermal cameras, whether they were travelling through the airport or the cruise liner and catamaran terminals.

The health authorities said those flagged by the thermal screening as having a fever will be tested further.

Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises CEO Abigail Mamo confirmed that there had been some issues on Monday morning as a result of port workers wanting to be sure their Italian counterparts were being adequately screened.

However, the issue was later resolved, with the port authorities agreeing to meet the health authorities to discuss the matter. It is understood that the talks would centre around screening and the efforts in place to ensure this is carried out properly.

According to Ms Mamo, operations at the ports were only impacted for a short while in the morning and things were back to normal later on in the day.