The teachers’ union is calling on the authorities to take action against a college principal who claimed that only those going abroad on official work will be eligible for paid quarantine.

According to an email sent by head of the Santa Tereża College Victor Agius to school heads, staff members were only eligible for paid quarantine leave “if they have been abroad on official work visits”.

The Malta Union of Teachers said this went against the health and education authorities’ instructions.

“The union condemns this behaviour, which it has flagged with the education authorities. The union asked for an immediate retraction of this communication and asked for action to be taken against the principal.”

When contacted, MUT head Marco Bonnici said the union was told that the education department had contacted the principal.

According to a circular by the People and Standards division dated March 2, employees are eligible for leave to cover the recommended period of self-quarantine.

They are being asked to present proof of travel and are being warned to expect house visits to verify that they have remained at home.

People returning from countries and regions hit by a coronavirus outbreak have been asked to go into voluntary quarantine for 14 days. About 24 flights land in Malta from one of those areas – north Italy – every week.

In Malta, coronavirus testing is being carried out on anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness after visiting an expanded list of countries exposed to the outbreak.

On Monday, the health ministry said testing will be performed on patients who are suffering from acute respiratory tract infection with sudden onset of coughing, fever or shortness of breath and who have been in countries with outbreaks of the virus in the last 14 days.

