As at the time of writing, no coronavirus cases have been identified in Malta. However, with the rise in the number diagnosed in Italy, the chances of COVID-19 showing up here are somewhat higher than they were last week.

This would be a worrying development, in terms of health risks and disruption to everyday life and economic activity. Everyone should be prepared for this eventuality, from government agencies to businesses, churches and schools to families and individuals.

While alarm is out of place, attempts to brush the coronavirus off as just another form of flu are misguided. The flu kills many thousands every year globally. It is hardly alright to have another form of it around.

Scientists still know relatively little about the novel coronavirus but some of the figures published so far are not reassuring. From what is known, at two per cent, coronavirus has 20 times the rate of death as influenza. It also has a higher rate of spread.

It would appear, therefore, that while the risk of developing a critical illness from the new virus is still very low, reasonable measures to contain its spread are fully warranted.

Thermal screening for potential cases at points of entry may not be totally effective but it is better than no screening at all. The recommendation for self-quarantine on return from the worst-affected regions, such as China and northern Italy, is a necessary evil.

Lack of treatment or vaccine means that prevention – containment – is better than cure. Italy has been praised by WHO for its rigorous response in locking down communities where the virus has struck. The Maltese should be prepared for further measures if COVID-19 makes an appearance here.

What they should not do, however, is panic. While stocking up on slightly more than the usual supply of provisions may not be a bad idea should there ever be advice to avoid crowded places, exaggerated stockpiling is an overreaction.

The problem is that it creates a vicious cycle: people see supermarket shelves being cleared and are prompted to purchase more for fear of going without.

Likewise, the clearing of facemasks off pharmacy shelves may create supply shortages for those who need them most: medical personnel.

The cancellation of indoor assemblies by some schools may appear justified given the number of Maltese and Italian pupils returning from holidays in Italy over the Carnival period.

However, the authorities yesterday said there was no need for extreme measures like avoiding crowds.

The challenge for this country, its public entities and private companies, and for its communities, families and citizens, is to walk the line between irrational complacency and irrational fear. It is to act calmly, on the basis of the best information available, and using reason not emotion.

Having said that, it is also important to realise that we are all in this together and each individual has a part to play in preventing potential spread. Our actions need to be guided not just by self-preservation but also by the need to protect others.

If this virus spreads to Malta, the elderly and sick especially, whether relatives or neighbours, will need special consideration.

It will be crucial for every person to serenely but meticulously follow all advice issued by the health authorities. It will be everyone’s responsibility and duty to do so.