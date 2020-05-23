A worker at a coronavirus testing centre has been infected with the virus, public health authorities said on Saturday.



Swab test workers wear full protective gear during their shifts and it is likely that the worker was infected while in the community, they added.

The worker's protective gear also means that anyone who visited the centre for testing is not at risk.



The person showed no COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive following a routine swab test carried out on all healthcare workers.



Public health authorities said the testing centre the healthcare worker works at – which was not identified – has since been thoroughly disinfected and is operating as normal.



As of Friday, Malta had 600 coronavirus cases in total, with 125 of those cases currently active.

Official figures about the number of cases detected between Friday and Saturday were not yet available at the time of writing.