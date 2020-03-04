Society will not feel protected until the government declares a travel ban from countries affected by Covid 19 (Coronavirus), the FORUM group of trade unions said on Wednesday.

"It is useless telling Maltese travellers returning from those countries to go into quarantine while foreign visitors are allowed to do what they please," the trade unions added.

Furthermore, in the absence of a travel ban, it was unacceptable that Maltese workers were being asked to observe a 14-day unpaid quarantine, the unions added.

This type of situation could lead to abuse from which the country as a whole would suffer.

The unions appealed for 'greater seriousness' and said that the Covid 19 plan of action should also apply to the private sector after consultation with the social partners.

On Tuesday, Charmaine Gauci, superintendent for public health, said current decisions are being taken are in proportion to the risks.

The MAM doctors' union has insisted that only people resident in Malta should be allowed to travel home to Malta from the three worst effected areas in Italy, Lombardia, Veneto and Emilia Romagna. And anyone who has already been there, should be in mandatory quarantine.