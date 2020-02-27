Are you still mulling over whether you should take the trip that you planned for months ago? Has the coronavirus outbreak dampened your travel spirit?

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority addresses some of the questions that travellers might have about their rights.

What if I book a package holiday and my team's game gets cancelled?

In the event of "unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances" at your destination or its immediate vicinity, the package holiday’s performance is "significantly affected" and you can get a full refund.

For example, if you booked a package holiday to see a sporting event that is cancelled, this trip is considered "significantly changed".

When this happens, the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations kick into action and give consumers the right to terminate the travel contract without paying any termination fee and to request a full refund from the tour operator.

In such instances, consumers are entitled to a full refund within 14 days, regardless of any terms and conditions agreed to in the sales contract that prohibit such refunds. However, they cannot claim additional compensation.

What if the organiser cancels the trip?

If the organiser terminates the package travel contract due to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances and notifies the consumer before the start of the package, the consumer is also entitled to a full refund but no additional compensation.

And if I cancel the trip myself?

Consumers who decide to cancel package holidays which would otherwise be unaffected and can be performed in full without any reduction of significant parts of the original programme are not entitled to claim full refund.

In such situations, consumers may be required to pay an appropriate and justifiable termination fee to the organiser.

Will I get compensated for a cancelled flight because of a travel ban?

Consumers’ rights also apply in cases of flights that are cancelled because of "extraordinary circumstances" such as travel bans, however, in such instances passengers can only claim a refund or re-routing but no compensation.

More information can be sought on info@mccaa.org.mt or 8007 4400.