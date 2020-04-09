Current rules mean that people are being asked to stay indoors whenever possible. All businesses that are not deemed essential have also been asked to close down, and employees who do not work in essential sectors should either work from home or not work at all.

However, you are going to have to fill your car up with fuel at some point. Here’s how to stay safe when filling up.

Use hand sanitiser or cleaning wipes

Remember to sanitise your hands prior to leaving the vehicle, and use the wipes to clean down the steering wheel and any other touch points too – such as the central armrest and buttons.

Also, it’s best to use hand sanitiser thoroughly after refuelling to reduce the chances of transferring anything from the pump into your car.

Use gloves or paper towels to use fuel pump

It’s best practice to use gloves when putting fuel into your car. Alternatively, make use of paper towels and wrap the pump in these.

Once you’re done, put these gloves or paper towels straight into the bin. It’s also a good idea to use an antibacterial wipe to clean areas such as the pump handle itself, and any other places you’ve come into contact with. Again, when you’re finished with the wipes put them straight into the bin.

Fill your car to the brim

Rather than filling up with a certain amount, it’s best at this time to fill your car to the brim. By doing this, it means you don’t have to visit the petrol station as often, therefore reducing your exposure. It also means that if you do need to make a last-minute emergency trip, then your car is all good to go.