BMIT Technologies plc recently unveiled a new corporate brand identity, grouping the publicly-listed company and its subsidiary companies under one brand.

At an event exclusively for staff and business partners held at the BMIT Technologies corporate offices in Smart City Malta, the fresh identity was revealed in line with the company’s new brand values that focus on its philosophy of harnessing technology to power businesses.

In a short speech, CEO Christian Sammut outlined the company’s vision and how this will enable BMIT Technologies to continue offering innovative and business-relevant solutions to its local and international customer base.