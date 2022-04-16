Corporate services firm KSi Malta continued to expand its team, with new appointments in the advisory and business development sections.

Jessica Camilleri, a renowned Maltese economist, is the new advisory manager. Her work experience includes working as an advisory manager within the public sector and administrating national COVID-19 recovery schemes. She headed Malta’s Economic Vision 2021-2031 both in vision setting and creation together with a nationwide consultation process. Camilleri is also a master’s graduate in economics, specialising in financial and environmental economics from the University of Edinburgh.

Isaac Sammut is the new business development manager and is involved in identifying new business development and growth opportunities, while building long-term relationships with new and existing customers. Between 2019 and 2022, he was responsible for heading the business development unit at Tech.mt and was primarily engaged in establishing and overseeing all leads and relations with industry, promoting Malta as a quality, creative, tech-savvy country, and as a suitable set-up for FDI, while also promoting the local technological industries abroad.

Sammut is also a master’s graduate in Asian and international studies from the University of Nottingham.

The appointments will enable us to reach more clients and continue growing locally and internationally

“The appointments of Jessica and Isaac will help us provide a better service to our current clientele, while also enabling us to reach more clients and continue growing locally and internationally,” the firm said in a statement.