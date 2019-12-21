Mapfre Malta rounded off this year’s activities dedicated towards corporate social responsibility with an activity held at the Little Sisters of the Poor situated in Ħamrun, whereby employees from both Mapfre Middlesea and Mapfre MSV Life organised a small party for the home’s residents.

The Little Sisters of the Poor had arrived in Malta in 1878, where they had used a house in Pietà to carry out their mission until they later moved to Ħamrun. In continuation of the work of St Jeanne Jugan, their mission is to provide a home for all elderly people in need of it, regardless of race, nationality or religion.

Mother Philomena of the Little Sisters of the Poor explained: “The elderly living in poverty in our cities exist. In developed countries you find people with a small pension, some have no pension at all. In Malta, very few people have no help, but there are some on the poverty line too. These are elderly with small pensions, high medical expenses, and few cash/savings, who do not have any land or property. Some of the elderly lose hope because of their material situation.”

The elderly people residing in this home are thoroughly cared for, loved, respected, and appreciated for who they are. Both the sisters and the staff are very much connected to the residents and strive to see that every individual is well looked after. Currently, the home has 42 employees comprising of nurses, carers and domestics who look after the home’s residents.

This December, Mapfre Malta joined forces with the Little Sisters of the Poor by organising a small party for the elderly residents, whereby volunteers served food and kept the residents some company for a few hours. Mapfre Malta’s volunteers wanted to kick off this year’s Christmas spirit by bringing joy to those around them who may truly need it.

Mapfre Malta’s employees strongly believe that all the residents deserve to feel that they are contributors to our society, which is why the company teamed up with the Little Sisters of the Poor by organising the event for them. Going forward, Mapfre Malta will continue to express their commitment to social responsible initiatives.