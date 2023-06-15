In the wake of the coming into force of the corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD) earlier this year, we are now a step closer towards the adoption of yet another EU legislative measure dealing with corporate sustainability.

The recent vote in favour of a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence (CSDDD) by the European Parliament signifies an important step forward towards its adoption.

Both legislative measures owe their origin to the so-called European Green Deal, whereby the European Commission set forth an action plan to tackle two of the biggest challenges of our times, namely climate change and environmental degradation.

The enactment of two directives on the aspect of corporate sustainability, the CSRD and the CSDDD, can be seen as the adoption of a two-pronged approach towards fulfilling the same goal, namely, that of ensuring that companies play their part in achieving the environmental and humanitarian objectives set by the commission.

Whereas the CSRD enhances the rules concerning the social and environmental information, which is to be reported by companies and widens the scope of previous legislation on the matter, the proposed CSDDD aims to ensure that companies embrace behaviour which is both sustainable and responsible at governance level.

The focus of the latter directive lies in ascertaining that companies of a certain import, identify, prevent, end or mitigate actual and potential risks to human rights and environmental adverse impact in companies’ operation and value chains. Consideration by the governing body of such companies of matters such as child labour, slavery, labour exploitation, pollution, environmental degradation and biodiversity loss will become obligatory.

The new rules also require firms to engage with those affected by their actions

The companies which fall within the scope of the CSDDD must monitor and assess the impact not only of their own operations but also of their value-chain partners including not only suppliers but also sale, distribution, transport, storage, waste management and other areas.

In terms of the latest proposed text as approved by parliament, falling within the scope of the CSDDD are EU-based companies, regardless of their sector, including financial services, with more than 250 employees and a worldwide turnover over €40 million, as well as parent companies with over 500 employees and a worldwide turnover of more than €150 million.

The rules will also be applicable to non-EU companies with a turnover higher than €150 million, if at least €40 million is generated within the EU. Micro-companies and SMEs do not fall within scope. However, the proposal provides supporting measures for SMEs which could be indirectly affected.

The in-scope companies will be also obliged to implement a transition plan to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Directors will be held responsible for overseeing such an obligation and companies with more than 1,000 employees must have a relevant and effective policy in place to ensure that part of any variable remuneration for directors, that is, bonuses, is linked to the company’s transition plan.

The new rules also require firms to engage with those affected by their actions, including human rights and environmental activists, provide redress mechanisms and regularly monitor the effectiveness of their due-diligence policy.

Non-compliant companies will be held liable for damages and can be sanctioned by national supervisory authorities. Sanctions include measures such as “naming and shaming”, taking a company’s goods off the market, or fines of at least five per cent of the net worldwide turnover. Non-EU companies which fail to comply with the rules will be banned from public procurement in the EU.

Though the road towards the adoption of the CSDDD has been bumpy, with parliament’s adoption of an approved text, the road has now been paved for further negotiations with the Council of Ministers and the commission before the text is finalised.

The final text might indeed be a far cry from the ambitious objectives originally set, but the adoption of the CSDDD can definitely be seen as a small step forward in the right direction.

Such legislative measures recognise the important role which industry can play in safeguarding our environment and ensuring a fair working environment for all and sundry. Compliance by companies with such rules will possibly leave the desired effect not only of a healthier and fairer environment but also the reward of securing the trust of investors and consumers interested in ensuring that the companies which they are investing in or dealing with are ones which truly have both people and the environment at heart.