Today’s readings: Genesis 14, 18-20; 1 Corinthians 11, 23-26; Luke 9, 11-17

Counting all the masses celebrated daily, and particularly over the weekend around this island, makes it quite difficult to figure out the real significance of the Eucharist in the collective imaginary of our people. Not to mention then the illusion if we assess the impact all this is having on the way we live up to our responsibilities in the public sphere.

The most serious accusation of the Old Testament prophets, as well as that of Jesus Christ himself, was precisely the separation and at times contradiction between the liturgy in the temple and life out there. At the origins of Christianity, Christians worshipped and broke bread in one another’s homes. But our Eucharist is different. It is still hostage to the imperial religion of Constantine. At times it gives more space to our narcissistic exhibitionism rather than to what it should really signify for people.

Luke’s account in today’s gospel of the food miracle was meant to warn the first Christian communities lest they forget that their meetings around the eucharistic table were in the first place never meant to be simply liturgical moments. The sign worked by Jesus in the middle of nowhere, in “a lonely place” as Luke describes it, had a universal significance and an impact much broader than simply a cultic act.

There is so much happening just now on the world and church scenes and in our surroundings which finds echo in the words of Jesus when he told the disciples “Do something about it”. Actually this is exactly what he meant when he told them “Give something to eat yourselves”. They were seeking to mind their very own business and shun all responsibility for the crowd following Jesus.

The Eucharist, far from being the pompous and liturgical event where ritual has priority, is commitment and responsibility towards the broken body of the world at large and of the fragmented body of the Church in particular. Luke uses the very words of Jesus in the Last Supper, but in a radically different context and with a radically different audience.

The fact that he took the loaves and fish, raised his eyes to heaven, said the blessing over them, broke them and handed them to his disciples evokes what happened in the Last Supper, this time being repeated in a context of a lonely place, with the disciples asking him to send away the people to find refuge in nearby villages and farms. Jesus was adamant not to send the people away and demanded instead that they do something about it.

Without stretching too far the narrative, it can metaphorically find application in the Church’s situation as it is now. “It was late afternoon,” writes Luke, to describe a scenario where the sun was setting down, when things start becoming shadowy, less clear and we tend to become more weary. It was also “a lonely place”, lament the disciples, a place where one is not at ease, a place where one can feel even threatened or afraid.

There is parallelism between all this and what the Church stands for at this point in time. We acknowledge that people are leaving and remain in denial as to what may be making them leave. In the wake of the tragedy of abuse there are those who no longer feel safe in the church. Aspects of our belief have become shadowy for many and we seem to have gone beyond the times when certainty was the trademark of the faith we professed.

All this sounds gloomy. Yet it can also be the right context where we can discover the real meaning of the Eucharist as what makes sustainable our journey of faith. The Eucharist was never meant to be trademark of saintly communities. The Eucharist can make real sense where belief is shaky, where communities are fragmented, where there is division, wherever there is a broken body, whether that is the society we live in or the Church we belong to.

The Eucharist becomes a parody when we come together with all formalisms imaginable in our churches, and then find no difficulty at all with diffusing hate speech, with our extreme politicisation, with lying institutionally. That amounts to hypocrisy. There the Eucharist is not feeding and sustaining people, it is bringing no healing, it is simply a formalism disconnected completely from the texture of our daily lives.