A 25-metre bridge for pedestrians and cyclists has been installed over Dom Mintoff Road, formerly known as Corradino Hill.

According to Infrastructure Malta, the new 16-tonne bridge creates a safer link between Corradino’s residential and industrial areas and the MCAST campus on one side, and the Paola centre on the other.

IM is planning on completing the €1.6 million project by the end of the year.

It will be the third bridge that the agency adds to the road network in 2020, following the opening of a similar structure in L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, Luqa, in June and another one in San Gorg Preca Road, Blata l-Bajda, last month.

