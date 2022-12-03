Updated 12pm

Five workers were pulled from the debris of a building collapse in Paola on Saturday morning, as rescue workers scrambled to find a sixth person who remained missing.

The men were working at the construction site, which is close to the Kordin fire station in Corradino Industrial Estate, when the building partially collapsed at around 10am, a police spokesperson said.

In two separate posts, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said Civil Protection Department rescue workers had managed to extract five people from the debris.

A police spokesperson confirmed that five people had been rescued and taken to hospital.

No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing, but Health Minister Chris Fearne wrote on Twitter that two of those hospitalised were being kept at Mater Dei Hospital's Intensive Treatment Unit.

A sixth person remained missing, a police spokesperson said. His identity or nationality had not yet been established at the time of writing.

Police and several ambulances are on site and a rescue operation involving CPD personnel and rescue dogs is underway. Drones are being used to help identify any areas that risk further collapse.

Rescue personnel had to work delicately, removing bricks by hand, as there was the risk of further parts of the building collapsing, a police spokesperson said.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia will lead an inquiry into the collapse.

A person posting to social media claimed the collapse happened while workers were pouring concrete at the site. They shared a video showing a worker hanging to a concrete pumper in a desperate attempt to stay alive.

'Everyone was stunned'

Times of Malta spoke to an eyewitness who saw the incident first-hand.

"Some children were playing a football match in a nearby pitch, and their parents were watching. All of a sudden we heard a huge, earthquake-like noise, of a building collapsing," he said.

A worker runs to the incident site as the rescue operation proceeded on Saturday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A drone flies past the partially collapsed building in Corradino. Photo: Jonathan Borg

"Everyone was stunned. The match stopped and we all looked at the building. We didn't immediately realise what had happened. We thought that maybe they were demolishing the building.

"But a few seconds later we saw a man hanging for his life from the concrete truck. That's when we knew this was a tragedy."

