In a summer of returning players to the local league, Mellieha Libertas announced their latest signing when they named Italian forward Corrado Mercurio to their squad for the upcoming season.

The Italian player returns to the club after having played for the Northerners in Division Two between 2020-2022. He brings along with him the experience of having played with sides like Catanzaro, Reggio Calabria, and Sovrato in his native Italy.

Now he joins coach Ian Terribile who, after returning to the club himself to replace former coach Christian Narciso who is now at Orlandina Basket, seems to be bringing back a number of players to the club. What adds to the Mellieha coach’s roster is the fact that due to Mercurio having been in Malta for more than three years, he will be playing as a local foreigner under new Malta Basketball Association rules.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...