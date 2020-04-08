Correctional officers will sleep in at the Corradino facility for a week as part of a series of measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some 130 Correctional Services Agency officers clocked in at Corradino Correctional Facility at 5.30am on Wednesday. They will stay there for a week so that contact with the outside world is cut down as much as possible.

Prison visits were stopped in the past weeks, and the hygiene protocol at CCF has also been upped.

According to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, this measure was proof that CCF’s disciplinary corps were also ready to rise to the occasion for the sake of the country’s wellbeing.