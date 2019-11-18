The long-drawn-out corruption scandal surrounding the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri is seldom raised as an issue of concern by foreign investors, Economy Minister Chris Cardona said on Monday.

Fielding questions from reporters, Dr Cardona said the allegations of corruption surrounding Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s right hand man never really crop up during meetings with potential investors in Malta.

As Economy Minister, Dr Cardona is partly responsible for generating foreign direct investment into the island and regularly meets international entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

Last year, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, who is also on the front lines of defending Malta's reputation as a business jurisdiction, said that he couldn’t even catch a taxi while abroad on business without being asked about corruption and rule of law in Malta.

Dr Cardona, however, did not appear to share those concerns, even as the spectre of corruption that has haunted the incumbent Labour administration for several years raised its head once again.

Economy Minister Chris Cardona says the allegations surrounding Keith Schembri are not raised by potential investors. Video: Jonathan Borg.

On Saturday protestors gathered in Valletta to decry alleged government corruption.

Chief among the protesters’ concerns are allegations of corruption levelled at the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Mr Schembri dropped a defamation suit he had filed against the former PN leader after he was ordered by a magistrate to testify under oath about claims regarding Dubai company 17 Black, which Mr Schembri has previously said was included in “draft business plans” for his private firms.

A leaked email indicated that 17 Black was listed as a “target client” for offshore companies belonging to Mr Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi.

Asked whether issue was becoming an embarrassment for the government, Dr Cardona, who was attending the Medical Cannabis World Forum, said: "No."

"We have met with most of the guys who are exhibiting here today and the theme you are mentioning has not cropped up."

Meanwhile, asked about the road ahead for Mr Schembri, Dr Cardona said the magisterial inquiries looking into the matter would proceed, and the government awaited their findings.