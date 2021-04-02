Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder was inevitable because of political corruption that put the economy first and the nation's wellbeing second, left-wing NGO Moviment Graffitti has told the public inquiry.

In a 26-page submission, the long-standing NGO listed examples of "intimate links" between big business and the political class in Malta.

It said the public will remain "collateral damage" as long as political parties "remain cosy" with the business class.

The public inquiry is investigating the state's role in the October 2017 murder of the anti-corruption journalist.

"In Malta, corruption found its roots in the Nationalist administration and flourished under the Labour government," the NGO said.

"It found its nourishment in party financing and sprouted in the form of cheap

land grabs and backroom government deals," it continued.

'Signs of rot'

Caruana Galizia's murder was "among the first signs of rot" in structures that "facilitate the economy first and wellbeing second".

"The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was inevitable for this reason," it said.

The statement also accused the interests of big business for being partly responsible for the death of Miriam Pace, who was killed when her home collapsed next to a building site in March last year.

It said the state could not prevent criminal acts from taking place when said criminals are “directly funding the activities of political parties”.

At "no point" since independence did the State have effective criminal law provisions, leading to a "defacto state of impunity", the NGO posited. "If it did, Daphne Caruana Galizia would still be with us today."

The submission also referred to a Reuters and Times of Malta investigation this week that revealed Chinese energy negotiator Chen Cheng was behind a company intended to funnel money into those at the highest levels of politics,

“Reports...continue to show how those in power use public funds to deepen their pockets,” it said.