Birkirkara St Joseph have signed a partnership agreement with CORSA that will see the two sporting entities join forces to try and attract more youngsters to the sport and put the country on the international sporting map.

Talks between the two entities have been ongoing for a few weeks and an agreement was finally reached between Birkirkara St Joseph president Ray Grech and CORSA founder and CEO Matthew Pace earlier this week when they rubberstamped their new partnership.

Matthew Pace said that he was delighted to have sealed this deal with Birkirkara St Joseph which will befit not only both entities but Maltese sport in general.

“We are really delighted with this partnership with Birkirkara St Joseph,” Pace told the Times of Malta.

“Basically our agenda at CORSA and our mission statement is to promote sports tourism in Malta namely through our flagship events, the La Valette Marathon and the Challenge Triathlon.

