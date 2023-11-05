CORSA launched four new races this week for the road running calendar for 2024.

Fastest5, Beat Your PB designed by Dillon, Beat Your PB designed by Andrew, and Beat Your PB designed by Andrew and Dillon, will further enhance the local athletics’ road running calendar for 2024.

These races are a sponsorship and merger with another prominent local race organiser who specialises in plotting out the Fastest events in the local race calendar, Darren Fenech.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

