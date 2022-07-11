This beautiful island with its magnificent mountain range allows you to enjoy a wide range of sports activities while you get close to nature.

Choose from gentle or more sporty activities – at sea or in the mountains, indulge in local products and specialties throughout the towns and villages of each of the regions to discover the island’s history, and enjoy the many cultural events which are at the heart of the island’s identity. Corsica’s treasures have earned it the nickname of “island of beauty”. It’s a land that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Four seasons of activities

Whether you visit as a couple, or with family or friends, the activities on the island are suitable for everyone, in idyllic surroundings, 365 days a year. Make the most of the sea breeze in the summer and enjoy sailing, kayaking or paddle boarding. The fresh air and tranquillity of the mountain lakes will help you relax as you stroll along the paths meandering through the aromatic maquis.

Photo: Fotolia

In winter, you can learn cross-country skiing on the snow-covered plateaus overlooking the sea. Such magical moments await you. And if skiing is not for you, try a snowshoe walk in the heart of the forest. Spring and autumn are the perfect seasons for a mountain hike. The freedom of the mountains, and spectacular views over the peaks match the mellow temperatures of these months.

This is a land of exceptional gastronomy

The island’s most famous hiking route is the GR20, connecting Calenzana in the north to Conca in the south. It is known to be one of the most challenging in Europe, but there are simpler courses such as Mare a Mare and Mare Monti. There are six mid-mountain routes in total which can be covered in five to 10 days of four to six hours walking per day. If you prefer to cycle, the GT20 is an adventurous and exhilarating ride. It connects the north to the south, from Bastia to Bonifacio, over 12 stages along the 600 km route, surrounded by breath-taking landscapes. “A traversata maiò” is within everyone’s reach – it’s much easier if you ride an e-bike.

Photo: Sebanado-Sunmade

Authentic flavours

The many flavours of Corsica are often surprising. There are seasonal citrus fruits, outstanding charcuterie produced in the traditional way, and envy-inducing cheeses of character. This is a land of exceptional gastronomy and it’s also a land of vineyards which produce many internationally recognized wines.

To the north is the Patrimonio wine route with 33 vineyards and domains, including the oldest and most famous vineyard on the island. The vineyards of Cap Corse offer magnificent views over the sea while the east coast of Moriani in Solenzara, the south of Ajaccio and the south of Corsica produce a different variety of wine thanks to the granite and limestone soil.

Historic culture

Over the centuries, many foreign influences have shaped the landscape of the island. The Romans and Genoese left their legacy via the Romanesque chapels of Castagniccia and the many Genoese towers dotting the island’s coastline. The island’s heritage is conveyed through Corsican polyphonic songs as well as the unique language which keeps the local identity alive. The Corsican are proud to preserve the history of Corsica, to share it in museums, on archaeological sites and even in the organisation of their daily life.