Joelle Cortis and Gabriel Farrugia dipped below the national record on the 5km distance when on Sunday they took part in the MonacoRun.

The two Maltese runners were up against some world class runners in the race that was held in the Principality of Monaco.

Cortis, who is coached by Nick Anderson, produced a strong performance in the women’s race when she completed the distance in a time of 17 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Maltese runner’s time was six seconds faster than the current national record of 17.31. Cortis will now await her time to be ratified by Athletics Malta as a new national record.

