Residents at a home for the elderly in Cospicua are to be relocated to different facilities while the property undergoes “extensive” renovation and repair works.

The decision was announced in a 10-line email sent by the Ministry of Active Ageing on Saturday morning.

The ministry statement did not say where residents would be moved to, when the relocations would occur or how long works on the Cospicua home are expected to take.

Instead, it said residents and their relatives will be hearing from the ministry in the coming days.

The home in Cospicua requires works to ensure it “conforms to the high standards and levels of dignity that the government requires of homes for the elderly” and equip it with modern facilities, the ministry said.

It added: “As happened in other instances when the ministry undertook extensive works, such as in Msida, residents will be relocated to other homes for the elderly, where they will receive the standard of care they deserve.”

The Cospicua care home underwent a standards assessment just a few years ago, with the government having invested €292,000 to install air conditioning chillers at the home in 2021.