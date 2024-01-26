A new home for mothers with mental health challenges has opened its doors in Cospicua, following an investment of around €620,000.

Dar Tereza will support around seven mothers with mental health challenges, offering professional guidance to facilitate their reintegration into society.

It will be managed by the Richmond Foundation.

The home was inaugurated by Social and Affordable Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes and the Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector, Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Galdes explained that the internal works carried out were funded by the Housing Development Fund (HDF), administered by the Housing Authority. Through this investment, the government was reaffirming the housing sector’s vital importance for both individuals and the surrounding communities.

"We aim to ensure that social housing solutions are complemented by services and facilities that ensure that these solutions are truly holistic, and serve the needs of the community, as well as of the individuals themselves," Galdes said.

Farrugia Portelli said the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme, an initiative managed and administered by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS), was crucial in ensuring the necessary funding to equip this residence to the highest of standards. Among others, several main rooms have been furnished, including a kitchen, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

The home was furnished through funding from the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme, an initiative managed and administered by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. Photo: DOI

"Through this scheme, the Richmond Foundation was in a position to equip this residence and offer dignity to its residents. The government will continue to assist these organisations in creating projects that will benefit society in general,” she said.

Efforts are under way to further strengthen these organisations, as the government aims to take this sector to the next level.

HDF chairperson Charmaine Mangion said that through the investment by Housing Authority, a dilapidated building was brought back to life and will serve as a specialised centre.

Present for the inauguration were Permanent Secretaries Emanuel Psaila and Nancy Caruana and Cospicua Mayor Marco Agius.