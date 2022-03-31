Cospicua were the protagonists in this year’s Freedom Day Regatta after managing to complete a memorable double when topping both the Open and the ‘B’ category in this year’s edition held at the Valletta Grand Harbour.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Cottonera outfit who had to fend off the strong challenge of the improving Vittoriosa and Senglea in both categories but in the end the fact of having a more experience pool of rowers made the difference to yesterday’s success.

It was far from a plain-sailing start for Cospicua in the Open category.

There was a dramatic start to the opening race, reserved for Dgħajjes Tal-Pass, when favourites Cospicua and Kalkara were disqualified after the opening metres when they hit each other, paving the way for Senglea to storm into the lead and manage to preserve their top status till the end. Vittoriosa placed second ahead of Birżebbuġa.

