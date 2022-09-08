Cospicua secured a memorable double in the Victory Day Regatta after clinching both the Open and the ‘B’ category titles at the expense of rivals Senglea at the Valletta Grand Harbour on Thursday.

Thursday’s regatta turned out to be a real thrilling duel between the two Cottonera sides, with Cospicua holding the edge over Senglea in the final races of both categories to secure the honours on the day.

The Open category got under way with a real thriller in the opening race – Dgħajjes A Tal-Midalji – where Vittoriosa just edged out victory over Senglea, with the photo-finish needed to be consulted to declare the race’s winner.

For Vittoriosa this was the first time that they had won this race after an absence of 37 years.

The second race from the Open category was of Frejgatini and here it was Kalkara who stormed to victory with a strong second part of the race to finish ahead of Cospicua and Senglea.

