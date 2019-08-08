The Cospicua Short Play Festival is a cultural activity organised by the Cospicua local council tomorrow and Saturday in a number of roads and squares within the biggest of the Cottonera cities.

The idea for the event was conceived way back in 2017 when the Department for Local Government launched the Cultural Activities scheme for 2018.

Six short plays shall be competing for a number of awards which the local council shall be giving. Awards will be given for best male actor, best female actor, best director, best author and best overall production.

The main aim of the event is not about prizes but about the exposure of local talent to all visitors. Participants shall have a unique opportunity to showcase their abilities. The locality on the other hand shall benefit from the exposure of its squares and traditional hardstone slabbed alleys.