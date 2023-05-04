Government expenditure on social security benefits between January and March totalled €359.2 million, 7.5% more than in the previous year, according to the National Office of Statistics.

The NSO said that the outlay for contributory benefits totalled €287.4 million by the end of March, a 5.9% increase from 2022.

Non-contributory expenditure amounted to €71.8 million, 14.7% higher than 2022.

The principal catalyst for the reported increase in contributory benefits was an additional 735 two-thirds pensioners. In fact, the largest cohort of contributory beneficiaries - 56,332 - was reported under the two-thirds pension.

A total 41,760 families received children’s allowance during the first quarter of 2023.