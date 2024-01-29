Costa Coffee, the beloved coffeehouse chain with a legacy dating back to 1971, has proudly inaugurated its newest flagship store in the heart of Bugibba. The opening marks a significant milestone for Costa Coffee Malta, which has been delighting customers since 2012 with its premium coffee offerings and inviting ambiance.

Nestled next to the bustling square of Bugibba, the new Costa Coffee store boasts a spacious layout and captivating design elements, including breathtaking views of St Paul's Islands. Adorned in vibrant coral hues, the store exudes an uplifting atmosphere, inviting patrons to indulge in the ultimate coffee experience.

“It’s fantastic to be here in sunny Malta,” said Philippe Schaillee, Costa Coffee CEO. “The success of Costa goes to its consumers, it goes to its people and it goes to its partners. Costa Malta is a team that is absolutely exemplary in their ambition, in their focus of service for their customers and in the great coffee experience that they’re offering.”

Costa Coffee's journey began over 50 years ago in London when the Costa brothers embarked on a mission to craft the perfect cup of coffee. Today, their legacy lives on through Costa Coffee's Signature Mocha Italia Blend, a meticulously curated blend sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. It took the Costa brothers 112 attempts to perfect the blend, which has since become a global sensation.

As Costa Coffee Malta continues to expand its presence across the island, the opening of the Bugibba flagship store reaffirms the brand's commitment to uplifting people's lives through the joy of great coffee. Whether it's a moment of tranquillity amidst the stunning views or a lively gathering with friends, Costa Coffee invites patrons to embark on a flavourful journey that transcends borders and cultures.

Experience the essence of Costa Coffee at the new flagship store in Bugibba, where every cup tells a story and every sip is a celebration of craftsmanship and community.