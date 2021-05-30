The brand-new Costa Firenze will operate a special, short series of one-week cruises out of Valletta this summer.

Sporting an elegant yet modern interior design inspired by the Italian Renaissance, Costa Firenze is a new generation ship that redefines Italian-style cruising.

The cruise liner is a delight for the eyes and also the appetite. In its seven bars, one can find the perfect atmosphere for a coffee or a delicious afternoon snack. For dinner, the feast of flavours continues in true Florentine tradition with Italian and international cuisine in its 13 restaurants.

To round off the night, there are several options: glittering shows in the grand theatre, live music across several lounges, a fully equipped casino, and lots of shops which remain open till late.

All cabins are designed to provide a comfortable and enchanting space inspired by the canons of Renaissance beauty. Here one can unwind, and like the Renaissance, may even experience a “rebirth” in this magical, cosy atmosphere.

In a nutshell, the Costa Firenze introduces a host of innovative ideas that further enhance the on-board lively, fun atmosphere that makes cruising with Costa such a unique experience that shall certainly be very welcome by the brand’s many fans in Malta.

The Costa Firenze has a gross tonnage of 135,500 and a normal capacity of more than 5,200 guests, (which, however, due to diligent health protocols is reduced to around 60 per cent). The vessel is part of an ambitious development plan that includes seven new ships to be delivered for the Costa Group by 2023, for a total investment of more than €6 billion.

Costa Firenze’s itinerary features stops in Sardinia (Cagliari), Savona, Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples and Sicily (Palermo). Departures are on July 29, August 5, 12 and 19, and a one-week cruise starts from €1,049 for an inside cabin, while a balcony starts from €1,249. Prices include all port taxes, a food and drinks all-inclusive concept. Children under 17 pay only port taxes (€150).

Guests will be COVID-tested prior to boarding and midway through the cruise, and will be asked to follow basic health protocols implemented by Costa and which are government-approved.

More details and information can be obtained from www.smsmondial.com.mt or leading travel agents.