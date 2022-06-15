Costa Rica became the last team to qualify for this year’s World Cup as Joel Campbell’s early goal gave the Central Americans a nervy 1-0 win over New Zealand in a play-off on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal forward Campbell netted in the third minute in Doha and New Zealand, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half, could not find an equaliser despite dominating for long periods.

Costa Rica will face Germany, Spain and Japan in a tough Group E at the tournament which starts in Qatar in November.

Victory put Costa Rica into their third straight World Cup and sixth in total. Their best effort so far was a surprise run to the quarter-finals in 2014.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood had what he thought was a leveller ruled out by VAR shortly before half-time at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium due to a foul earlier in the move.

