Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo tested positive for a banned substance in September, the country’s football federation (FCRF) announced on Tuesday.

Galo, 22, was found to have traces of anabolic steroid clostebol in his urine during examinations after a 2-2 draw with South Korea last month.

“The Costa Rican football federation announce that it has received a letter from FIFA notifying of the result of a doping test,” the FCRF said.

